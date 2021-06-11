Wife Kills Husband Over Rat Meat Soup

The culprit, Hilda Asomani

RESIDENTS OF Abesim near Sunyani last Tuesday woke up to the shocking news of a woman stabbing her husband to death over rat meat.

27-year-old Hilda Asomani, a seamstress, is alleged to have stabbed her 30-year-old husband, Prince Aboagye to death over rat meat and is being held by the Abesim Police while further investigations continue.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

The incident, according to a police source, happened in the couple’s house near Genny Guest House at about 1 am.

The police source explained that the two persons have a child and live with a stepdaughter, adding that the two have not been on speaking terms for sometime now even as they live under the same roof.

The deceased, Prince, reportedly prepared a pot of soup with rat meat on Monday, June 7, 2021 but on the dawn of Tuesday, Hilda requested some of the soup and meat from the husband but he refused on the grounds that the two were at loggerheads and so he could not oblige her request.

This led to accusations and counter-accusations between the two. Hilda became infuriated and used a pair of scissors to stab her husband on the neck and jaw.

The husband bled profusely from the wounds and fell to the ground unconscious.

The couple’s children started shouting and crying loudly after seeing their father lying in a pool of blood.

The children’s cry attracted neighbours to the house, who after seeing the state of Prince, rushed him to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani where he was pronounced dead.

Hilda was subsequently arrested and is in police custody pending further investigations.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Abesim