The Minister, (4th L), Deen (6th L) with Team Ghana and other officials after the visit

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has charged the National Para Powerlifting team (Black Optimists) to win more medals in this year’s Manchester Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The event which comes off in Manchester from March 25 to 28 will serve us a qualification to this Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The team has been in camp since February this year. The Black Optimists paid a courtesy call on the Youth and Sports Minister shortly before it left Ghana for England on Monday night.

The Sports Minister was confident the team would make Ghana proud.

“I am confident you will to go Manchester and win medals. Go and make Ghana proud, win more medals for Ghana,” he charged the team.

The President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC), Samson Deen, expressed thanks to the Sports Minister for his unbending interest in para sports.

The National Para Powerlifting team won a bronze medal in last year’s edition of the Manchester Para Powerlifting World Cup. The team is confident it will move a notch higher this year.