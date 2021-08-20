Winner of Ghana’s Strongest Champion of Champions Calls on Accra Mayor

The winner of Ghana’s Strongest Champion of Champions, Damian Smith aka Shaka Zulu has called on the mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

Shaka Zulu is a 3-time Champion of Ghana’s Strongest Body Building competition.

He won in 2017, 2018 and is the reigning champion in 2021.

Mr Smith who recently won the Champion of Champions edition of the event was at the Accra City Hall on Friday, August 20, 2021, where he presented his title to the Mayor.

Shaka Zulu and his team called on the Mayor to seek his blessings and support as he travels to South Africa for the second time to contest the Champion of Champions league at the international stage.

He urged the youth to be focused, disciplined.

Shaka Zulu also urged the youth to desist from using their strength for violence.

On his part, Mr Sowah congratulated Shaka Zulu and pledged the Assembly’s support to enable him to win the upcoming continental championship.

By Annie Wharton Savage