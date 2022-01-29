Without Histrionics, Rancour

When chieftaincy positions become vacant there is apprehension. It is now a phenomenon which leaves wondering whether or not the succession will be devoid of rancour, histrionics and even bloodshed or not.

Some vacancies created upon the transition of the occupants of the stools remain unfilled almost indefinitely as a result of such befuddlements giving room for occasional clashes between supporters of contenders.

Ironically some persons stand to gain from the acrimony which sets in some of them spawning expensive litigation.

We could not agree more with President Akufo-Addo therefore, when he charged the traditional elders of Tema to let the selection of a successor to Nii Adjei Krakue II the late Tema Mantse, be bereft of rancour.

The manner in which such processes are embroiled in confusion and even bloodshed is not only worrying but casts our chieftaincy institution in bad light.

As custodians of our heritage chiefs should be selected based on existing procedures without interference from outside the traditional circles.

If the Tema elders are able to select a successor to Nii Adjei Krakue II in a peaceful manner they would have blazed a trail worthy of replication by others across the country.

We need one such selection process to be undertaken successfully so that we can recommend it for replication in especially the Greater Accra Region.

Chieftaincy selection befuddlements scuttle development a verifiable fact which should not be ignored under any circumstance. In parts of the country where such negativities exist there is retardation of development. Unless persons living in such areas and those belonging to the chieftaincy institution appreciate the importance of peace and its impact on development we shall continue to live with this drawback.

Accra especially should be able to showcase our chieftaincy institution in good light being the nation’s capital. It is preposterous when foreign dignitaries do not have any palace to visit when they touch down on Ghanaian soil because of in some cases the existence of two or three claimants to a stool. This situation robs us the opportunity to enhance our tourism potential and our heritage.

When the traditional authorities get their act together the chieftaincy trajectory would witness a whiff of fresh air.

The National Security implications of rancour-infested chieftaincy selection process are varied. It is one cardinal reason why no government would want to countenance such developments especially in Accra.

While government should not be seen to be meddling in such processes it can nonetheless call and even encourage a peaceful selection process.

The Chieftaincy Ministry and other relevant agencies should encourage the traditional authorities to organize succession where possible in the various settings. This way we would obviate the rather expensive rancour associated with the selection of chiefs in especially the Greater Accra Region.