Wiyaala Wins Artiste Of The Year At Ghana Arts & Culture Awards

Wiyaala displaying her award

Wiyaala has been crowned the artiste of the year at the 2019 edition of the Ghana Arts & Culture Awards.

The acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, presented the award to the singer at the event which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 7.

She took to her Twitter handle to share the news with her fans.

“Ghana’s Artist of the Year is @Wiyaala presented by Bessa Simons acting President of Musiga Thank you! @Ghartsnculture Awards 2019 partnered by @MOTACGhana Sponsors @GihocL,” Wiyaala wrote.

Launched in September 2019, the Ghana Arts & Culture Awards seeks to honour individuals and brands who have made significant contributions to the arts and culture industry in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Azmera Restaurant, a Ghanaian catering facility which specialises in serving Ghanaian dishes, Ms. Afua Krobea Asante, won the cultural heritage entrepreneur.

Myjoyonline