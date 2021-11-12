Wizkid Headlines Ghana’s Afrochella 2021

Wizkid

One of Nigeria’s performing artiste, Wizkid, will headline this year’s edition of Afrochella music festival slated for December 28 at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

The Afrochella festival is a celebration of diverse cultures as well as the diverse works of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

It promises its guests an experience of art and creative activations from the continent, the celebration of African music, and the taste of premium and cultured cuisine.

Organised by Culture Management Group, Afrochella will once again aim to amplify the voices of its people and bring Africa’s most talented artistes on one stage.

This year’s event sponsors include Twitter, YouTube, Klooma and First National Bank.

This year’s Afrochella will also feature 16 cuisines from 16 regions in Ghana and a rising star challenge.

Highlights from this year’s art include an exhibition by Rita Benissan SiHene, Afrochella Music Museum: Exhibition History of Ghana and Scarecrow Art Installation.

“In the last five years, we’ve made a significant impact on Ghana and its surrounding communities through our Afrochella events,” said CEO & co-founder of Afrochella Abdul Karim Abdullah in a statement.

“This year, we’re thrilled to return back to El Wak Stadium to celebrate our fifth-year anniversary and to support the revitalisation of Ghana’s travel & hospitality industry. We look forward to welcoming travellers back to the country to once again safely enjoy live events,” he added.

Fashion will also be prominently featured with African Fashion Night Out in collaboration with Debonair Afrikk, Afrochella Runway – Exhibition Space for Ghanaian Fashion Designers and Afrochella x Daily Paper Fashion events Bandana Collab.

Afrochella is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is working in partnership with the Ghanaian government and public health officials to adhere to safety protocols.