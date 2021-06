Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has received his Grammy award plaque for the Best Music Video category 2020.

Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé: Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy was also a winner of the song at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The Best Music Video awards are given to the artist, video director, and video producer.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke