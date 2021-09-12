WMT Awards 2021 Launched

Comedians Lekzy the comic, Jerry Ashinyor and OB Amponsah at the launching event

The second edition of the country’s first and only comedy awards show, WMT Awards has been officially launched.

The event, organized by Pluzz 89.9 FM in partnership with the WMT Comedy Show crew, came off on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the forecourt of the West Hills Mall in Accra, live on the ‘Drive with the Area Gang’ show on Pluzz FM.

In all, nominees will be battling it out for top prize in 20 categories including, ‘Advert Gbeee Personality of the year’, ‘Top Blogger of the Year’ and ‘Emotional Celebrity of the Year’.

There are also some new exciting categories in this year including ‘Tim WasanWood Artiste of the Year’, ‘After Covid Wossop Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Conversion of the Year’.

Speaking to Nana Lyon, host of the ‘Drive with the Area Gang’, members of the WMT Crew, OB Amponsah, Leksy DeComic and Jerry Ashinyor promised fans of an even bigger and more exciting awards show this year.

OB Amponsah noted that the exciting WMT radio show on Pluzz FM has had significant impact on not just their individual careers as comedians, but the entire comedy sector in Ghana.

He explained that the show presented a much needed platform for not the hosts but other young comedians to practice their craft during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying social restrictions last year.

Speaking on the WMT Awards, WMT Crew assured all fans that all is set to stage yet another exciting event that will bring together not just top comedians, but also artistes for amazing music performances as well all other major players in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

The WMT Awards 2021 launch was supported by Betway Ghana, and Kemlis Catering Services among others.

This year’s edition of the WMT Awards is scheduled for November 20, 2021 with tickets set to go on sale in mid-September.

Full list of categories and nominees;

Advert Gbeee Personality of the Year

*Waris

*JacklineMensah

*Master Richard

*Kuami Eugene

Spiritual Oracle of the year

*Mallam Tia

*Agradaa

*Prophet Oduro

*Ajaguraja

*Dag Heward Mills

*Eagle Prophet (Badu Kobi)

*Obofuor

*Owusu Bempah

Tim WasanWood artiste of the year

*Kweku Flick

*Yaw Tog

*Quamima MP

Emotional Celebrity of the Year

*Funny Face

*Abronye

*Kennedy Agyapong

*AbenaKorkor

*Shatta Wale

*A-Pluz

Political personality of the year

*Abronye

*Akua Donkor

*Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

*Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

*Hawa Koomson

*Henry Quartey

Blogger of the year

*Ameyaw Debrah

*Kobby Kyei

*ZionFelix

*Kwadwo Sheldon

*Jibril

*George Britton

*GH Kwaku

*PhylxAkakpo

*Ronnie Is Everywhere

Website of the year

*GhanaWeb

*Pulse GH

*Ameyaw Debrah

*GH Kasa

*Pornhub

*Empress leak

Social Media Freedom Fighter honorary award

*Twene Jonas

*captain smart

*efia odo

*16 others

*ben moshe

*funny face

Ohia ye fokn artiste of the year (mmobrowa artiste of the year)

*Black Sherif

*Fameye

*Black Sherif fans

*Fameye fans

*Fellow Ghanaians

Physical feature influencer of the year

*Moesha BC (nice body)

*HajiaBintu (big ass)

*Strongman (his fit body)

*Made In Ghana (his handsomeness)

Refuse to Blow (R2Bees)

*Kaphun

*Obibini

*BogoBlay

*Abochi

*Tiisha

*Malcolm Nunaa

*Paluta

*Phaize

*Phrimpong

*Lokal

*Ayesem

*Shamilongon

After Covid Wossop artiste of the year

*Poyoo

*NanaLace

*Nana Addo

*Bosom Pyung

*Pall Bearers

R2G

*Okyeame Kwame

*McBrown

*Andy Dosty

*Stephanie Benson

*Abeiku Santana

Couple of the year

*MediFella

*McBrown and Maxwell

*Konkonsa and Lebene

*Shatta Wale and swimming pool

*Omar Sterling and Weed

*Ghana youth and bet

Conversion of the year

*Moesha

*Agradaa

sReality TV show of the year

*Date Rush

*Di Asa

*Dance Off

*Nsoroma

Returnee Convict Honorary award

*KwasKese

*Poloo

*Jaga Pee

*Gee Man

*Bull Dog

*Dr UN

Me Ma Wo Pressure personality of the year

*Zion Felix

*Sarkodie

*Yaw Tog

*Tracey Boakye

*Beverly Afaglo before the fire

*Chelsea after the champions league

Proactive institution of the year

*Ghana Fire Service

*ECG

*Ghana Police

*Ghana Olympic Committee

Madi Korkor honorary award

*Konkonsa

*Giovanni

*Abeiku Santana

*Smamy Awuku

*John Boadu

*Lexis Bill

*K.O.D

*K.K.D

Betting company of the year

*Betway

*Betyetu

*Bet Planet

*1xBet

*Betsika