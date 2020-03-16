Woman Arrested For Dumping Baby

WEZENAM KUYIRI, a mother whose newborn baby was abandoned in a bush at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, has been arrested by police to assist with investigations.

Report said the baby was found in a gutter near a bridge outside the main street of the settler community on Saturday.

Ejura Municipal Police Commander, Supt Kingsley Owusu Bempah, told Naagyei FM that the baby was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

According to him, the command received information that a newborn baby had been abandoned in a gutter and he therefore dispatched a team to go and retrieve the baby.

The police chief indicated that whilst the team was on that beat, the police were alerted that a woman, who had given birth the previous day in one of the Ejura suburbs, could not tell family members the whereabouts of her baby.

“So we proceeded (to the place) and arrested her. She told us during interrogation that she found the baby foaming (at the mouth) while at home and because she didn’t have anybody to give her money to take the baby to the hospital, she decided to dump her in the bush,” Supt. Bempah stated.

He narrated further that the woman had been put in custody, adding that police preliminary investigation at her neighbourhood suggested she was mentally stable.

The police commander said the husband of the woman told investigators that he had wanted to send Wezenam Kuyiri to her mother for her to be taken care of shortly after delivery, but the lady would not budge.

He asserted that the command had asked the family to come forward for the body to be laid to rest.

By Ernest Kofi Adu