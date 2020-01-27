‘Woman In Sex Tape Not Me’

Sista Afia

Songstress Sista Afia has refuted claims that she was involved in a sexual activity with a man last year.

She told Hitz FM in a new interview that she was not the one in the sex tape which went viral last year, where a man was seen was inserting his foot in a woman’s private part.

“That was never me. Whoever was in the video, a man was putting like a whole foot…me my own is small so how can…,” Sista Afia said.

“Come on, that is never me. I will never do stuff like that. That is like a video they took from a porn site and they posted it,” she disclosed.

The allegation was levelled against Sista Afia in 2019 by an Instagram blogger called Fat Pu$$y.