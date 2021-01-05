Women Are Now Leading Men In Cheating – Charly Boy

Charly Boy

Nigerian musician, Charly Boy, has said women have now overtaken men, and are currently leading in the game of cheating.

The self-acclaimed area father of Nigerian entertainment made this assertion in a post he shared on his official Instagram page on, January 3, Gistmania reported.

His submission is coming in the wake of DNA discussions erupting on social media trailing the death of one Mr. Tunde who died of heart attack after his wife informed him that he is not the father of their two kids.

He wrote, “ITS A MAN’S WORLD. It’s a lie oo, no (don’t) let your friends deceive you oo. What a man can do, a woman can do better. Infidelity is heart wrenching. Being cheated by someone you love can be devastating.

“Women run things these days. Many married women done move to the next level. It’s now a competition. If men believe that dey are the only one that can cheat and sleep around. Women are beating them at that game (sic).

“But to be pregnant for someone else while still in your marriage, making your husband believe the children are his…Dats cold blooded. If you find yourself in dat situation, wetin you go do (sic)?”