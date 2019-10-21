Women Asked To Support NPP

Akosua Frema Osei Opare

Ghanaian women have been asked to maintain support for the Akufo-Addo administration to continuously enjoy the fruits of social intervention programmes initiated by the government.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, who made the call, said women are the direct sufferers of bad governance that results in paucity of social policy interventions.

Addressing the conference of the Ashanti Regional NPP Women’s Wing in Kumasi over the weekend, Madam Frema stated that voting the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which presided over deliberate destruction of services and programmes, back to power would mean ruin for the lives of women and children.

She wants women in the country to committedly stay behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, which she noted, has introduced tangible social intervention programmes to mitigate the effects of any difficulties that affected Ghanaians.

“Women are the sufferers when the economy is not doing well, and that remaining solidly behind the NPP government is a guarantee for better standard of living,” the Chief of Staff indicated.

She acknowledge the key role played by women in the 2016 general elections that delivered victory to the NPP, urging: “continue to keep faith with this government to enjoy more than Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation’s Builders Corp (NaBco), and their likes.”

National Women’s Organizer of the NPP, Kate Gyamfua praised the Ashanti Regional Women’s Wing of the party for their work and dedication to the course of the party.

According to her, the Ashanti Regional Women’s Wing remains the heartbeat of the party, having supported the party in thick and thin and helped deliver overwhelming votes for the NPP.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi