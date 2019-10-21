Abu Bonsra Foundation Fights Cervical Cancer

Dr. Princess Abu Bonsra

The Abu Bonsra Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has in collaboration with NUGS medical team, held a health talkshow to educate the public on cervical cancer.

Worldwide, cervical cancer is the second leading second to breast cancer.

In Ghana, cervical cancer is the second most leading cause of cancer death among women.

As a result, Doctor Princess Abu Bonsra and her Foundation thought it right to educate women and men about the disease.

The Abu Bonsra Foundation invited doctors from different countries and different fields on the talkshow to educate the masses on the ‘silent killer.’

The medical officers included Doctor Joel Otis Amankwah, a medical officer at the Ridge hospital, Doctor Mabel Morrison Arthur, a masters student of public health in U.K, Doctor Prince Abu Bonsra ,a final year medical student.

They joined hands with Doctor Princess Abu Bonsra and her Foundation to raise awareness on cervical cancer.

Meanwhile, the Foundation is seeking to regularly organise free health screenings on cervical cancer for the less privileged women especially in developing countries.

The Abu Bonsra Foundation, also seeks to call on all medical doctors to support its initiative on improving the health of women.