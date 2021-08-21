Women in Agribusiness Awards Achievers

Ms Bettina Schoop, Component Manager-AgriBiz presenting an award to a winner

The Sustainable Employment through Agribusiness programme (AgriBiz) implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with Guzakuza, has organised the 2021 Women in Agribusiness Awards at the Ghana International Press Conference Centre, Accra.

AgriBiz is financed by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The Women in Agribusiness award ceremony, an annual event organised by Guzakuza, is aimed at recognising the invaluable contribution of women in the agribusiness sector in Africa.

The maiden edition of the Women in Agribusiness Awards was held together with the Women in Agribusiness Forum (WAF) under the theme “Women Transforming Food Systems: What is the data saying?”

The forum, which convenes successful women in the agribusiness sector from all over Africa and beyond to discuss and share ideas on issues pertinent to women in the sector was organized by Guzakuza in partnership with AgriBiz, Ecobank Ghana Ltd, Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana and African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership.

WAF 2021 focused on the critical role women play in transforming the food systems.

In all, 378 entries were received across the globe for five award categories namely, Role Model Excellence Award, Sustainable Green Innovation Award, Dare to Defy Award, Agtech Innovation Award and Covid-19 Agribusiness Resilience Award. Of the five categories, three Ghanaian women-led agribusinesses emerged as winners within the categories: Role Model Excellence, Sustainable Green Innovation and Dare to Defy.

Initiatives to address the challenges of women-led enterprises that will enable them to contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian economy are prioritized by AgriBiz and Guzakuza.

During a consultative meeting with all 26 Ghanaian women nominated for the competitive awards, which was facilitated by AgriBiz and Guzakuza, the possibility of forming an alumni group as mentors for young female entrepreneurs in the sector was discussed.

Speaking on behalf of GIZ Ghana, Detlev Jahn said, “For more than 40 years, GIZ with financing from BMZ has been working with public and private institutions in various sectors, with the focus of late on job creation particularly for women and the youth”.

He added, “we are here today to celebrate the successes women in agribusiness have achieved and to congratulate the Award Winners who – on behalf of all businesswomen – receive their awards today.

Awards for their innovativeness, for their resilience and for being a role model to others.”

From Guzakuza, Mrs Fortune Kyei indicated that the Women in Agribusiness Awards aims at highlighting the achievements of exceptional women in the agribusiness fraternity who have risen above the limit to lead the way for others to emulate.

“The Women in Agribusiness Awards does not only celebrate, but it also supports through networking, market linkage and mentorship where these amazing women will pass on their knowledge and expertise to the younger ones” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri