Women Make Up 63% Of Amahoro Fellowship’s 4th Cohort

The Amahoro Coalition has selected 41 entrepreneurs and social-change leaders for the fourth cohort of its Fellowship program, the only entrepreneurship fellowship in Africa designed specifically for refugee and displaced founders.

The new cohort includes founders from 15 countries of origin across Africa and the Middle East who are now building businesses in 16 African host countries with women accounting for 24 of the 41 fellows, or 63%.

Ventures cover agriculture, education, technology, manufacturing, health, climate action, creative industries, logistics, retail, and social inclusion.

“Cohort 4 represents a group of exceptional leaders who are not waiting for change but are creating it through generating jobs, building ventures, and solving some of Africa’s most pressing challenges from within their communities,” said Julia Oduol, Principal Strategy Custodian for the Amahoro Fellowship.

The 12-month programme offers self-paced learning, live sessions, mentorship, and direct engagement with investors and private-sector leaders.

Each Fellow can access up to US$160,000 in funding, described as the highest investment ticket globally for refugee-led enterprises. Patricia Barandun, Head of Section Migration and Forced Displacement at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, said the partnership reflects Switzerland’s commitment to locally led solutions as the 1951 Refugee Convention marks its 75th anniversary.

Across its first three cohorts, the Fellowship has backed 88 refugee and displaced entrepreneurs in 15 African countries. Their businesses have grown from 428 employees before joining the program to more than 2,240 jobs today, a threefold increase.

Collectively, fellowship-supported ventures have secured over $2.4 million from Amahoro Coalition. That early funding has helped unlock an additional $4.1 million from other investors.

The Fellowship is supported by SDC and the Mastercard Foundation. PSA BDP provides mentorship and industry expertise.

A Daily Guide Report