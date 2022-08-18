Women Of Colour Thrills Fans

Revellers at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra enjoyed their Founders’ Day holiday in style as the all-female Women of Colour band provided some lively music for them to dance to in the cool Atlantic breeze.

Organised by Miknel Consults in collaboration with Laboma Beach, the occasion was dubbed ‘LabomaKenkey Party’. It was a relaxed atmosphere and the band provided a wide mix of songs that went down well with the holiday-makers.

“We usually play only our own material at most of our gigs. We, however, reckoned the crowd on the beach could do with some popular songs they are already familiar with. So we gave them some Soul, R&B, Funk, Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and other styles simply to warm up the place and make everybody happy,” said band leader and lead singer, Della Hayes.

She is an experienced performer and was able to pull along her girls to dish out what was precisely appropriate for the moment. Her two trumpeters could not make it to the Laboma Beach gig due to unavoidable circumstances, but that did not matter at all. The band still delivered competently.

As usual, they appeared to be enjoying themselves on stage as much as the folks dancing to what they were playing. The sparkle and spontaneity they exude when in full stride have become a trademark of theirs and audiences love them for the zeal that characterise their appearances.

Formed in 2009, the Women of Colour have travelled widely in West Africa. They have also taken part in virtual festivals in Canada, United States and elsewhere.

The band comprises Akweley Amedomeh (percussion), Maya Acheampong and Cynthia Oforiwaa (trumpet), Vanessa Batintora (trombone), EmmanuellaNettey (drums) StephySenyor (bass), Laura Lartey (keyboards), Jessica Gabriel (guitar) and Della Hayes (lead vocals).

“We are on a mission to make people who see and hear us happy. We have so far succeeded at that and will continue to push on with more vim,” the band’s leader said.

By George Clifford Owusu