Boost For Govt PR Units

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with participants and resource persons

Government is working on retooling and equipping all its 600 Public Relations (PR) Unit across the country for effective communication of its programmes and activities.

This is to enhance work and output in all the government institutions in the country.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced this during the opening ceremony of the 2022 training workshop for Public Relations Officers at Tutu in the Eastern Region on Tuesday.

The workshop is aimed at exposing the professionals to relevant, consistent, improved methods and skills for an increased result for the government sector.

“Every government organisation must have a functioning Public Relations Unit without which, it is barely impossible to get the job done,” said the Information Minister.

According to the minister, the training is vital to ensure that, professionals updated their skills and also to maintain qualified group of Public Relations professionals in the sector.

“The first phase of the training, projected for 60 PR practitioners has just begun with the first 30. The other 30 will take their turn in subsequent trainings,” he stated, adding that all the regions will also have their turn to benefit from same.

He was thankful to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) for the consensus built together to ensure the skill enhancement of the Public Relations practitioners, and was optimistic that the rich expertise of the resource persons would be brought to bear on the output of the officers in this engagement to add to knowledge.

The Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), Mr. David Owusu Amoah, tasked all Public Relations Officers to get involved in the transformational programme of the Department to enhance growth and also make the required impact for national development.