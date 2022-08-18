OWASS ‘Car Snatchers’ Charged, Bailed

THREE STUDENTS of Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) in Kumasi have been charged for robbery.

A Kumasi Circuit Court has also charged all the suspects for conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful damage.

The three were apprehended last Friday evening after they allegedly attempted to snatch a taxi from a driver.

The suspects had engaged the services of the driver only for them to stab him on the way and snatch his vehicle.

The student-robbers’ mission eventually failed after they crashed the stolen taxi cab, leading to their arrest.

When the suspects were arraigned, the Presiding Judge, His Honour Abdul Razak Musah, granted them bail.

Each of the suspects, who are final-year students, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with five sureties each.

They are expected to reappear before the same court on September 1, 2022 for hearing to continue.

The court granted the bail request because the suspects are final-year students and need to prepare for their examination, hence the relief.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi