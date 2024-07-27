Won’t Protect Corrupt Appointee – Mahama

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has revealed that he would not protect any appointees in his next government involved in corrupt activities.

“Trust is at its lowest in our history and this is our last opportunity to salvage our democracy so it’s not going to be business as usual. For those who wish to serve in my new administration, know that you are coming to serve in an administration of modesty, honesty, hard work, and accountability and as we hold the previous government appointees accountable for wrongdoings, if you serve in the next John Mahama government and you are accused of wrongdoing, you will also be punished and held accountable,” he said.

He also served notice to appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration who have been involved in any corrupt activities that the next NDC government shall investigate and prosecute them if found guilty.

“ For those who have been involved in scandals in this Akufo-Addo government, we shall investigate you and we will let the law deal with you,” he added.

He assured Ghanaians that he will hold any persons or groups involved in corrupt activities accountable for mismanagement of public funds.

Mr. Mahama expressed worry about the rate at which the youth has lost trust in democracy.

John Dramani Mahama made this known during the campaign launch of the NDC at the Jubilee Park in Tamale in the Northern Region to officially kickstart the party’s campaign on the theme, “Change To Reset Ghana”.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale