Ayensuano NPP Unites For Victory 2024

The Eastern Regional Leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held an engagement between the parliamentary candidate for Ayensuano, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, and her contenders who lost in the parliamentary primaries last year.

Mrs. Ida Adjoa Asiedu was elected the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Ayensuano Constituency after defeating the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, former MP, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, and two others, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah.

Over the weekend, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, led a significant engagement with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency to intensify its efforts to remain a pivotal force in the party’s electoral fortunes.

The team including Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo on Sunday stormed the constituency to meet the candidate and the former aspirants, to consider the supreme interest of the NPP and work closely with the elected candidate to secure victory on December 7.

Bryan Acheampong explained that internal party coercion and discipline among party faithful, remain the most important prerequisite for the party to be able to win a third consecutive term in office in December 2024.

The Minister, Bryan Acheampong, in an engagement with the party members at Coaltar, Anum-Apampamu, Asuboi, and Amanase Zones respectively also urged the party members to unite to enable the party to win the seat and break the “eight”.

The former MP, Samuel Ayeh Paye pledged to join forces with the Parliamentary Candidate to secure victory in the 2024 polls.

Samuel Ayeh-Paye further appealed to all party members and constituents to embrace a spirit of forgiveness, urging everyone to let go of any grievances that may have arisen during the primaries season and rally behind the Parliamentary candidate of the area, Ida Adjoa Asiedu to reclaim the Ayensuano seat, from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), come December 2024.

The Ayensuano constituency has been a stronghold of the NPP, from 2000 until 2020 when the NPP’s three-time Member of Parliament Samuel Ayeh-Paye, lost by a slim margin to Teddy Saforo Addi of the NDC.

Even though President Nana Akufo-Addo won in the presidential with 22,915 votes as against former President John Mahama who polled 15,823 votes, the incumbent MP polled 18,970 votes to succumb to Teddy Addi, who garnered 19,211 votes, in the 2020 general elections.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu, the first female to contest for parliament in the constituency, on her side noted she was bringing on board ‘true leadership with a human face and quality parliamentary representation to improve the living conditions of the people’.

She said Dr. Bawumia has promised to continue all the good policies initiated and implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, pointing out especially at the free SHS, adding that the many infrastructural projects commenced by the Akufo-Addo government shall be continued and completed under Dr. Bawumia, while other life-changing social intervention policies initiated shall also be protected to bring relief to the citizenry.

She emphasized that now is the opportune moment for unity, where everyone should join hands to strengthen the party’s presence and increase votes in Ayensuoano to get back the seat for the NPP and make Dr. Bawumia, the President of Ghana.

However, she appealed to the electorate in the constituency to rally behind her especially the women, to bring a new leadership and representation needed to change the narrative of the constituency.

