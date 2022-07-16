Wontumi Sues UTV, McBrown, Others

Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sued the management of UTV.

Also captured in the suit is the host of UTV’s United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown and three other panellists of the show including Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, Emmanuel Barnes aka Mr Logic and Afia Schwarzenegger.

The suit is alleged to be the result of comments they made about Chairman Wontumi on the United Showbiz programme on Saturday.

UTV, in its Thursday publication, apologised to Wontumi for the alleged negative words used against him on the show.

However, he has said he is not blinded by any form of apology from the TV station.

In an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Accra-based Metro TV, Wontumi refused to talk about the issue.

According to him, the issue is in court and will therefore be caught with contempt if he comments on it.

“Paul, I don’t want to talk about it because the thing is in court and you are a student of law, so you don’t need to talk about it,” he said. When Paul decided to show it to him he retorted “you can show but it doesn’t mean I can see. If you are showing it means you are showing. Paul I’m saying the things that are in court I don’t talk about it.”