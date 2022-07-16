Democracy In Action

The months of campaigning for positions in the top echelon of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), one of the two leading political parties in the country, have come to an end as delegates decide this weekend.

Being the bedrocks of democracy, the running of political parties especially, one of the two, which produces the helmsmen of the country’s governance, should be of concern to every citizen with a stake in the management of national affairs.

Although the NPP going to the polls this weekend is an internal matter first and foremost, it is a subject which nonetheless concerns the whole country.

Choosing persons whose conduct, while in office, will not inure to the advancement of democracy cannot be countenanced.

The clean or otherwise of the execution of this weekend’s democratic mandate by the delegates will certainly be a snapshot of our conduct as citizens of this country at our general elections.

Indeed the assessment of our democracy will be incomplete if the internal polls of political parties are ignored.

Allowing decency and reverence for democratic values to prevail will be an acceptable reflection of our pedigree. We cannot afford to have acts of violence and indiscipline featuring during this weekend’s task.

The world will be watching to see whether the ruling party can post beautiful attributes worthy of commendation, when its delegates march to the polling booths.

We do not expect to see the engagement of hooligans by some persons with violence in their DNA. Of course law enforcement officers should be able to douse any act of unruliness which are sometimes noticed at such engagements.

Political parties are not ordinary clubs which can do as they please. They play critical roles in our democratic affairs hence, the call by some observers that, they be supported with state funds.

That the operations of such groupings are hinged upon the Political Parties Law is because of their critical place in the political scheme of things in every democratic ambience.

We are all eyes for the manner in which the NPP will choose their next crop of leaders at the national level, the lower segments having been already accomplished. Gladly, these segments were done without marked events save for the litigations which featured in some constituencies. These have gladly been resolved.

There has been occasional sabre-rattling among especially, supporters of the office seekers. These, we pray, would not emerge as the critical moment for the delegates to take the final decision on their next line of leaders is due.

We wish the NPP, delegates and supporters Godspeed as they decide this weekend.