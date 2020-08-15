Wontumi & Tracey NDC Headache

Tracey Boakye

A group calling itself Ashanti Youth Caucus of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is saying that the actions of two personalities are making it impossible for the NDC to win an election.

Members of the group mentioned the two as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, and an actress called Tracey Boakye, a sympathizer of the NDC, whose social media rants are causing uneasy calm in the party.

In the case of Chairman Wontumi, the group, led by George Padmore and Siaka Moro, is accusing the NDC Ashanti Regional leaders of allowing the NPP bigwig to have a field day in the region.

Tracey Boakye, on the other hand, has sparked a social media ‘fire’ which is fast spreading to the corridors of former President John Mahama, who is staging a comeback after being humiliated at the polls in 2016.

In her social media outburst, the actress is creating the impression that she has a child with Mr. Mahama. Besides, she appears to say that the then President splashed largesse, including a fully furnished house at East Legon, Accra, expensive cars and cash, on her.

Her outburst has since riled some NDC supporters who are saying that they have been working for the party for many years without any reward and for the actress and her ilk to just come in and enjoy from their sweat is unpardonable.

According to the group, if the party does not take immediate steps to ‘neutralize’ Chairman Wontumi’s efforts and also resolve the ongoing social media impasse of the actress and other NDC celebrities, the NDC must forget about winning the December 7 election.

They said the party should not downplay the negative impact the social media fight between Tracey Boakye and her opponents is having on the party’s chances of winning the upcoming elections.

“Take the just-ended mass registration exercise for instance; how could we have allowed the NPP to reach their three million target; what strategy did we adopt and how come we allowed Chairman Wontumi to prevent us from registering our people,” the group said.

“The NPP, through its Ashanti Regional Chairman, has almost succeeded in dragging the name of our presidential candidate and former President Mahama into the scheme of things; now people are pointing fingers at former President Mahama and the leadership of our party doesn’t want to do anything about it,” the group said.

The statement further noted, “Chairman Wontumi is a major threat to us in the region; we must come out with measures to squarely tackle him. If we fail to do this before December 7, we will live to regret.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu