Wontumi’s Fresh Court Case Against Afia Schwarzenegger Thrown Out

Chairman Wontumi’s new case against showbiz personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has been thrown out by the Tema High Court.

This was after the plaintiff and his team of lawyers, reportedly failed to show up in court.

Months ago Wontumi who is the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman dragged Afia Schwarzenegger to court for allegedly violating the terms of her release in a previous contempt case.

However, the court decided to throw out the case after its first hearing.

Capt. Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, who represented Afia told Accra-based UTV that the plaintiff didn’t show up in court and so the court decided to throw out the case.

“Chairman Wontumi dragged Afia Schwarzenegger to court over a defamation case. In that case, Afia was fined for contempt and made to sign a bond of good behaviour. One morning I bought some newspapers and I saw an article in Chronicle and Daily Guide that on May 17, Afia would be arraigned before the Tema High Court. I didn’t understand because nobody served us papers. The court’s registrar said they weren’t given papers to bring to us so what happened,” he said.

“I told Afia Schwarzenegger that we weren’t served papers, but if we don’t go to court, only God knows what might happen. So, we went to court, and they called out the case; Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger Vs. The Republic. Then I told the court that there is nobody present for the hearing.

Chairman Wontumi, who happens to be the complainant, is missing in court. His lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, is also missing in court. Also, we weren’t served any papers. So, I prayed the court to dismiss the case. I told the court that I am a lawyer with 37 years of practice. I asked to be given GHC10,000 but the court said they’ll give me GHC2,000 and also throw out the case,” he added.