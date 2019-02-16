‘Work On Songnè Yacouba’

Songne Yacouba.

ASANTE KOTOKO Head Coach, CK Akonnor has been told to work on his top striker, Songne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe import who initially scores with ease for Kotoko, has become a pale shadow of himself in the CAF tournament so far.

Black Stars deputy trainer, Ibrahim Tanko, has therefore urged Coach Akonnor to work on the top striker.

He said it is normal in football for a striker to experience a goal drought as happening to Yacouba now.

However, he suggested that Coach Akonnor should have time and assist the striker to rediscover his scoring boots.

“Akonnor is a former player so he understands. He will surely work on Yacouba to help him score again,” he said.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko also praised Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Felix Annan, for his wonderful display against Zesco United.

The goalkeeper saved a penalty and also made some mind-blowing saves to help Kokoto beat Zesco 2-1 in Kumasi.

Tanko Ibrahim said Felix Annan is doing well “and we shall invite him into Black Stars if he performs more than the other goalkeepers.”

In an interview with Nhyira FM, the Ghana coach indicated that national team call-ups are done based on merit.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi





