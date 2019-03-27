Workers Protest Turns Bloody At Ashaiman

POLICE PERSONNEL rained terror on some aggrieved workers of Greenhouse International Development Company, a Chinese construction company at Ashaiman who were protesting over poor working conditions.

Seven of the workers have been rushed to the Bernard Hospital at Sebrepor near Michel Camp with one transferred to the Tema General Hospital as a result of the severity of the injuries sustained from rubber bullets and teargas fired by the police in their attempt to disperse the workers.

Two workers of the company have been picked up by the police for participating in the protest Wednesday morning.

The workers were expressing their displeasure against the decision by the management to prevent them from forming a local union to seek redress for the poor conditions under which they work.

Police personnel, however, interrupted and rained terror on the protestors, causing some of them to sustain various degrees of injuries.

One worker who spoke to DAILY GUIDE at the scene described the atmosphere at the company as chaotic, adding that “They have hit a lot of my colleagues with bullets and they have sustained various degree of injuries. One man has been hit in the leg and as at now I don’t know where he is, they took him away in a taxi.”

Leader of the demonstrators, Bachari Ishmael told DAILY GUIDE in an interview that “we are unhappy about the inhumane treatment being meted out to us by the Chinese people. They treat us like animals and they don’t care about our wellbeing.”

According to him, their employers are subjecting them to inhumane treatment, and that all attempts to get their concerns addressed has yielded no results.

“There is nothing like salary increment for the eight years we have worked here. No leave. We don’t attend hospital when we are ill and no insurance cover for any of the workers doing this deadly job. The worse of it is nonpayment of our SSNIT contribution although they deduct us.”

He described their current situation in the company as slavery, saying that “We are slaves to the Chinese now. If somebody is sick after working for the company, the company does not look after that person.”

Meanwhile, female employees of the Chinese firm have received serious concern about sexual harassment by their employers.

According to them, they are being subjected to repeated sexual harassment by some of their employers.

They noted that some of the employers grope them, talk at length about their sex life and change frequently in front of them.

“Whiles you are busy working, they will come and be pressing your breasts and buttocks.

They will either insult or threaten to sack if you refuse,” one of the female workers indicated.

Meanwhile, management of the company are tight-lip over the situations and refused to comment when confronted.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman