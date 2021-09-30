Works and Housing Minister inaugurates 8-member Government Building Inventory Committee

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has inaugurated an eight-Member Government Building Inventory Committee.

The Ministry of Works and Housing in the exercise of its mandate to formulate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of policies, plans and programmes for the sustainable management of public landed properties and in accordance with section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016, has resolved to undertake an inventory of Government buildings, both residential and office accommodations across the country.

The committee is chaired by former minister of state at the Ministry of National Security and MP for Abetifi, Hon. Bryan Acheampong.

As part of its mandate, the Committee will check the integrity of records of Government buildings, offices, and residential accommodation; determine the functionality of Government buildings, offices, and accommodation; compile data on properties occupied by retired public servants who continue to live in official bungalows and, or bequeathed those properties to relations; compile data on properties that have either been converted to other uses, or sold outright, among others.

The Committee will be expected to liaise with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for the conduct of physical inventory of all government buildings, offices, and residential accommodations across the country, to attest to the physical existence of such properties.

Members of the Committee have been carefully selected based on their expertise and experience in various areas of endeavours, and expected to carry out the assignment in accordance with the tenets of the public service, and in the best interest of this country.

Other members of the Committee include Glory Nana Yaa Nartey (PWD, Prestige); Dr. Anim Odame (Senior Technical Advisor, NDPC); Solomon Osei Gyamera (Ministry of Finance); Mrs. Laura Tetteh (Head of Estate, Lands Commission); Joyce Wereko-Ampim Opoku (Administrator General); (Collins Atta Tabiri (NIB) and Daniel Nii Tackie, (retired Assistant Auditor General) as member secretary.