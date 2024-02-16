Works, Housing Ministry Honours Hackman

Asenso-Boakye with other officials touring the project

In recognition of the contributions and achievements of former Works and Housing Minister, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, the Ministry of Works and Housing has announced the naming of a recently completed housing project in Accra after him.

This came to light during a tour of the newly constructed 16 units 4-bedroom houses at Ringway Estate in Accra.

Outgoing Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, expressed his admiration for the significant projects undertaken by Hackman Owusu-Agyemang during his tenure.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye highlighted his instrumental role in implementing the Affordable Housing project initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, which led to the development of extensive housing in various parts of the country.

“It is an honour to pay tribute to Hackman by naming this project after him. His dedication and remarkable contributions to the Ministry of Works and Housing deserve recognition,” stated Minister Asenso-Boakye.

He also emphasised the ministry’s future plans to name other projects after former sector ministers as a means to inspire and motivate other public officers.

The housing project, named the “Hackman Owusu-Agyemang Court,” is ideally located in Accra Ringway and aims to offer accommodation for senior public officials, including ministers of state, superior court judges, and senior civil servants.

Developed by the State Housing Company (SHC) Limited, the project showcases 16 modern housing units, a substantial increase from the previous three houses occupying the same piece of land, which spans across 1.5 acres.

Minister Asenso-Boakye took the opportunity to commend the management and staff of SHC for successfully completing the project.

Their dedication and efforts have resulted in a high-quality housing facility that will cater to the housing needs of senior government officials.

The naming of the housing project in honour of the former minister, serves as a reminder of his invaluable contributions to the sector and an inspiration to future generations of public officers.

This decision by the Ministry of Works and Housing reflects the government’s commitment to recognising and honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation’s development.

By Vincent Kubi