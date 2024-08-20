Workshop Held For DJs In Tamale

The participants in a group photograph

Tamale came alive on August 10, 2024, as the first edition of the Ghana DJ Clinic, themed “Exploring the Business of Entertainment,” brought together DJs and creatives from the northern region for an insightful day of networking and education.

This event, a precursor to the 12th annual Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, was powered by Smirnoff and served as a significant platform for shaping the future of Ghana’s creative industry.

The Ghana DJ Clinic was well-attended by DJs, music enthusiasts, and other creatives eager to learn, connect, and enhance their craft.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Ghana DJ Awards to not only celebrate the achievements of DJs but also foster their professional growth and the development of DJ culture in the country.

One of the highlights of the event was a presentation by Gladys Osei Owiredu, Marketing PR Manager at MultiChoice Ghana. Her session, titled “The DJ’s Brand and Corporate Affiliation: Crafting Identity, Building Alliances,” provided attendees with valuable insights into the importance of branding in the DJ profession.

“DJs with strong, well-defined brands are more attractive to companies looking for influencers or ambassadors. Brands want to align with DJs whose image and values match their own, and a clear brand makes this alignment easier,” Ms. Owiredu emphasised, sparking a wave of interest among attendees eager to enhance their marketability.

Mr. Aaron Kuwornu, the Northern Regional Director of Ghana Library Authority, also contributed significantly to the event, stressing the importance of reading as a tool for business growth in the creative industry.

“Reading is a great tool in building business prospects as a creative,” he advised, encouraging DJs to broaden their knowledge base to boost their careers.

Halik Musah, a renowned broadcast journalist and music promoter credited with boosting the careers of northern music stars like Fancy Gadam, urged DJs in the region to push beyond boundaries.

He emphasised the potential of northern talent to make a national and even global impact, provided they commit to hard work and innovation.

The Ghana DJ Clinic not only left participants inspired but also served as a unique networking hub. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with the panel members from all sessions, forging connections that could lead to future collaborations and opportunities.

As the excitement from the Tamale event simmers, attention now shifts to the second phase of the Ghana DJ Clinic, scheduled for September 7 at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

DJs across the capital are eagerly anticipating this event, where they will gain more knowledge, discover new opportunities, and establish valuable partnerships.