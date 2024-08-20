‘Bawumia, Napo Are Achievers’

President Akufo-Addo has described the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as achievers.

Recounting some of the positive achievements of Dr. Bawumia and Napo at the campaign launch of the NPP in Takoradi on Sunday, the President said, “Dr. Bawumia and Napo would be worthy successors of my government.”

“Dr. Bawumia and Napo are achievers and they are worthy successors of me. You should sell this golden NPP ticket to Ghanaians to ensure victory for the NPP on December 7,” the President told the enthusiastic NPP supporters who were present.

He also appealed to the electorate to vote for the NPP to retain political power.

President Akufo-Addo said Dr. Opoku Prempeh has always impressed him ever since they crossed paths.

According to him, Napo is hardworking, visionary and competent person.

He disclosed that Napo has always performed to perfection whenever he (Akufo-Addo) gave him an assignment to work on.

He said, “In 2012 Napo was the director of my election campaign, and he worked to perfection. In 2017, I tasked him with the free SHS policy and he introduced it to perfection.”

“And as Energy Minister, not only has he kept the lights on, he has also restructured our energy sector. Indeed, Dr. Prempeh is an achiever so he would be perfect Vice President for Dr. Bawumia,” he added.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, criticised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for intentionally delaying their manifesto presentation ahead of the 2024 elections.

He asserted that the NDC might end up copying the NPP’s policies. He compared the situation to students who, unprepared for examinations, hope to copy from others who start first.

“This is a key day for us. We have set the standard by being the first to launch our manifesto. I wouldn’t be surprised if the NDC decides to follow our lead,” he said.

He expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability to lead Ghana to new successes over the next four years.

“I trust Dr. Bawumia and believe he will be an excellent president for Ghana,” he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi