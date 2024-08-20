Teddy OT Releases ‘Commando’

Teddy OT

Ghanaian gospel musician, Teddy OT, has released a new breathtaking single titled ‘Commando’.

Teddy OT is a singer, songwriter, and composer, performing artiste, artiste manager and creative director.

Speaking to the media, he said the title of the song refers to someone who can fight for you in difficult times.

According to the artiste, he likened God’s wonderful works to the character of commando due to what he has experienced in life.

He added that God has been his defender, commander, fortress and helper in difficult times.

Teddy OT further disclosed that, “the song came about when I was thinking of the way God defends me. I was thinking about some of the challenges I have been through and how God came through for me, then the song dropped in my spirit.”

It is his expectation that the song impacts the youth and any other person with similar testimonies.

Teddy OT, over the years, has been at the forefront of urban gospel music in the country, building and pushing artistes to the top.