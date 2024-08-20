Nana Obokese Is Adanfopa Talent Show Ambassador

Nana Obokese Ampah (middle) in a pose with the organisers

In a move set to bolster cultural ties and promote Ghanaian heritage abroad, Nana Obokese Ampah, the esteemed Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, has been officially unveiled as the cultural ambassador for the Adanfopa Talent Quest Show.

The announcement took place at a grand ceremony in Paris, France, marking a significant milestone for the event which aims to celebrate and showcase the talents of the Ghanaian diaspora in Europe.

Nana Obokese Ampah, known for his dedication to cultural preservation and community development, expressed his enthusiasm for the role.

“This is not just an honour for me personally, but recognition of the rich cultural heritage of the Asebu people and Ghana as a whole.

“The Adanfopa Talent Quest Show provides a unique platform to connect our diaspora with their roots and promote our traditions on an international stage,” he stated.

As the cultural ambassador, Nana Obokese Ampah will undertake several pivotal roles to ensure the success and cultural integrity of the Adanfopa Talent Quest Show.

He will actively promote Ghanaian culture and heritage, ensuring that the Adanfopa Talent Quest Show remains a true reflection of the country’s rich traditions.

Nana Obokese Ampah will also mentor participants, providing guidance on how to best represent their cultural heritage.

He will work towards fostering cultural exchanges between Ghana and Europe. By collaborating with local and international cultural organisations, he aims to create opportunities for cross-cultural dialogue and understanding, thereby enriching the experiences of both participants and audiences.

He will spearhead initiatives to engage the Ghanaian diaspora in Europe. He will also encourage active participation in the talent quest show and related events, ensuring that the community feels a sense of ownership and pride in their cultural heritage.

The appointment of Nana Obokese Ampah as the cultural ambassador is expected to have a profound impact on the Ghanaian diaspora in Europe.

By celebrating Ghanaian culture through the Adanfopa Talent Quest Show, Nana Obokese Ampah aims to foster a sense of unity and pride among Ghanaians abroad, while also showcasing the vibrant cultural landscape of Ghana to a global audience.

Highlighting the historical and cultural connections between France and Ghana, promoting educational and cultural exchange programmes, and fostering business and trade partnerships can help bridge the gap between the two countries.