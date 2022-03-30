World Cup Draws Hold Friday

The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw will be held on Friday.

The draw for the tournament holds at the DECC venue in Doha, Qatar.

The 32 nations involved in the 2022 World Cup will be drawn into eight groups of four.

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup after playing out a 1-1 draw with Ghana at the Abuja stadium on Tuesday.

Host nation Qatar will be in position one of Group A.

The other nations will be split into four pots based on FIFA rankings, with the top-rated teams joining Qatar in pot one.

Each group will have no more than one nation from any confederation, aside from Europe, who can have not more than two nations in any one group.

The World Cup in Qatar will take place from November 21 to December 18, with 32 teams taking part in the competition.

The tournament kicks off at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor in a match that will feature the host.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on December 18.

Four-time World Cup winners Germany were the first team to guarantee a spot through the qualification process in Europe, while Brazil – the most successful national team in World Cup history with five trophies – secured swift qualification as one of the top four teams in South America.

By Thursday, 28 of the 32 participants at the first winter World Cup would be known.

The final three places would be decided in the intercontinental playoffs in June, as well as the final European play-off, which has been delayed due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

By Vincent Kubi