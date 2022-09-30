World Cup Soccer Fiesta Focuses On 1934, 1938 Editions

Moses Foh Amoaning

The World Cup Soccer Fiesta Qatar 2022 countdown hits day two on GTV Sports Plus this evening.

Programme host, Moses Foh Amoaning, said ahead of the programme that tonight’s edition focuses on the 1934 and 1938 World Cups, won back to back by Italy.

“We will also discuss star of the tournament Guisepe Inieza, and also highlights of the Black Stars recent international friendlies, what the fans are saying and all that, of course there will be a quiz segment,” he added.

The show, which started last Friday, is a 13 part documentary series with exciting countdown segment including a fan zone, facts file, and quiz competition, with Hisense products at stake for winners.

Also on the segment is ‘sportytainment’ which features top highlife stars like Agya Koo Nimo, Pat Thomas, Amandzeba etc as well as hiplife stars like Sarkodie, R2Bees among others.

The 30 minutes documentary countdown is being arranged by MOFA Productions under the leadership of Moses Foh Amoaning.

Also at stake for winners in the quiz competition is an all-expenses-paid trip to Qatar, courtesy Kenpong Travel and Tours, for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

