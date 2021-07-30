World raises $4bn to support access to education

At least $4 billion has been raised at the ongoing Global Education Summit.

The amount, which is $1 billion short of the initial $5 billion target for the Summit, is to help provide access to education for millions of poor children around the world.

President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed this, saying the $4 billion “will provide millions of children, in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, with an opportunity of having access to education.”

“The Global Education Summit brought the global community together to support quality education for all children,” according to him.

About the Summit

Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) are co-hosting a global education summit.

The Summit taking place in London aims at tackling the education crisis occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summit also aims to raise over $5 billion (£3.5bn) for a fund to buy books, train teachers and build classrooms.

By Melvin Tarlue