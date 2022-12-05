WR Cruise Ship Hub To Boost Tourism

Some tourists just after they disembarked at the Takoradi Port

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has announced it is determined to boost local tourism and make the area a tourist destination.

To this end, the WRCC has created an ECOWAS Cruise Ship Hub in Takoradi. It is expected that about 11 cruise ships would bring tourists from other parts of the world to the Western Region in the next 12 months.

The tourists will have the opportunity to tour some of the region’s tourist sites including Bisa Aberwa Museum near Sekondi, the Ankasa Forest in the Nzema area and Nzulenzu village on stilts, among others.

The tourists would also be treated to cultural displays and visit market centres in the region.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA), the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA), the Ministry of Transport, Sun Seekers Tours, and other local partners.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, described the project as unprecedented in the sub-region.

He revealed that three ships with about 680 passengers and 250 crew were already in Takoradi to kickstart the project.

He added that apart from boosting tourism, the move formed part of measures to help rake in more revenue for the region.

Other activities lined up for the project are a Christmas City event, Gold Expo Mining Week, Travel and Tourism Summit, visits to four forts and castles in the region.

The rest are BMW Road Show, Canary Islands-Ghana Aviation programme, Tourism Marketing and Information Technology programme, among others.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi