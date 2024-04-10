WR GPRTU Suspends 30% Fare Increment

The Western Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suspended its decision to increase transport fares by 30%.

According to the secretariat, the decision follows a comprehensive survey conducted by the GPRTU, which revealed significant increase in the prices of spare parts and fuel, thereby increasing the operational costs of transport operators across the nation.

It said the decision reflects the GPRTU’s commitment to maintaining the viability of its members’ operations while striving to balance the interests of commuters.

The regional transport union earlier announced its plan to implement a 30 per cent increase in transport fares which was supposed to have taken effect on Monday, April 8, 2024.

However the planned increment was suspended after the GPRTU’s national body issued an order to all its regional branches to maintain current transport fares.

The Regional Secretariat explained that it received instructions from the national secretariat not to proceed with the planned 30% increase in fares.

It said an emergency meeting was held to discuss the issue and the outcome was that the planned increment be put on hold.

Joseph Simmons Cudjoe, Western Regional Chairman of the GPRTU said transport operators expressed satisfaction when the 30 per cent increase in transport fares was proposed.

He added that drivers were excited about the initiative as it would go a long way to cover expenses on spare parts and fuel.

Mr. Cudjoe has therefore urged the drivers to keep calm as negotiations were still ongoing, all in their interest and that of commuters.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi