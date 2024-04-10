Telecel Ghana Calls On Ga Mantse

Telecel Ghana delegation with His Majesty King Tackie Tsuru II

Telecel Ghana has paid a courtesy call on His Majesty, King Tackie Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council following the successful brand unveiling event in March 2024.

Telecel Ghana’s Senior Management Team, led by the CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, expressed their gratitude to the Ga Mantse for his unwavering support over the years and most importantly, for the strong representation during the brand unveiling event.

Addressing His Majesty and the leaders of the Ga Palace, Ing. Obo-Nai said, “Telecel Ghana is committed to fostering beneficial relationships and creating positive community impact. We believe that in building strong partnerships with the communities in which we operate, we can collaboratively drive progress and development.

We are honoured to meet His Majesty with his elders, to show our appreciation for the strong delegation that represented the Palace at the Telecel Platinum night when the brand was unveiled.”

His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II warmly welcomed the delegation and extended his congratulations to the Telecel Ghana team for a successful launch.

He acknowledged the importance of telecommunication networks in the livea of people which culminated in national development and called on Ghanaians to support Telecel Ghana to provide quality services.

He further assured the delegation of his support to ensure that Telecel Ghana fulfilled its mandate as also he called for closer collaboration between Telecel and the Ga Mantse Foundation, to promote the Ga Girl Child Education project, entrepreneurial and skills development, and the Ga Mantse health, environment, and sanitation projects.

By Samuel Boadi