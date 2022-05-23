WR NPP Chair Goes Unopposed

Francis Ndede Siah

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Chairman of the Western Region, Francis Ndede Siah, is contesting for the position as the sole candidate in the party’s upcoming regional officers’ election.

By the close of nomination on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the incumbent chairman was the only candidate who was able to submit his nomination forms to the Regional Election Committee.

He subsequently went through the vetting process on Thursday, May 19, 2022 and was cleared to contest.

Apart from the chairman who is going unchallenged, all other incumbents in the race are facing keen competition in the election slated for Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Ellembelle Constituency.

Women Organiser

The incumbent Women Organiser, Abena Kwallah, is being challenged by two other aspirants – Josephine Yaa Odoom and Naana Angela.

Regional Organiser

With the Regional Organiser position, the incumbent, Mohammed Abdul Ganiyu is also being challenged by Amoabeng Owusu Acheampong.

Youth Organiser

Benedict Addae, the incumbent Youth Organiser and Osagyefo Attiah Kwaw are contesting the position.

Treasurer

With the position of Regional Treasurer, the incumbent, Anna Akrasi Miezah is facing stiff opposition from Rhoda Efe Eshun.

Regional Secretary

Four persons are contesting the position of Secretary. They are Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, also called ‘OKT’, Charles Cobbina, popularly called ‘Kempes’, Domnic Rex Johnfia and Emmanuel Acquaah.

First Vice

Nana Kwasi Ansah, Asafoakye Badu, James Obeng Jnr are contesting the incumbent First Vice Chairman, Ishmael Evonlah Whajah for the position.

2nd Vice

Five party members are also contesting the position of Second Vice Chairman. They include Anthony Kwame Armah, Jonathan Ayepah Amoah, Michael Asare Appiah, Baba Idani and Kingsley Nana Wood.

Assistant Secretary

The following are contesting for the position of Deputy Secretary–Nana Adwoa Appiah, Franklin Adjei Dwamena, Lord Yamoah, Abdul Buhari Osman and Joseph Yaw Baidoo.

Nasara Coordinator

Three persons are contesting the position of Nasara Coordinator. They include the incumbent, Al-Labib Imam Ali, Adam Harun Ahmed and Abeka Dauda Anvegyene.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi