Neuer Signs One-year Bayern Munich Extension

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer has signed a one-year contract extension until 2024.

Neuer, 36, has made 472 appearances for the German club since signing from Schalke in 2011.

The Germany captain has won 10 successive Bundesliga titles and lifted the Champions League twice during his time at the Allianz Arena.

“Manuel is one of the defining figures in the history of FC Bayern,” said Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn.

“It is a tremendous achievement to be able to deliver world-class performances so consistently over such a long period of time.”

Neuer is the second long-serving Bayern player to sign a new deal this month, fellow Germany international Thomas Muller having also extended his contract until 2024.