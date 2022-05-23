Who Leads NPP Northern Region

Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba and Alhaji Amandu Inusah (‘Dagomba Boy’)

About 380 delegates from 18 constituencies are expected to participate in the election of regional officers for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tamale in the Northern Region on May 27, 2022.

Some 31 aspirants are vying for ten positions in the region.

The incumbent chairman, Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba, a businessman will compete against Alhaji Amandu Inusah (‘Dagomba Boy’), a strong grassroots man who is a past Yendi constituency chairman, Ibrahim Mahama, and Mohammed Gafaru.

First Vice-Chairman is being challenged by Iddrisu Sunday(incumbent), Yajabun Janwol Samson, Ibrahim Muaz, and Sulemana Isshaq.

The Second Vice Chairman position is heavily being contested by Abdul Rahaman Salihu Mahama, Upoalkpajor Joshua-Luther Ndoye, and Mohammed Ibrahim.

The Regional Secretary is being contested by Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu (incumbent), Mutawakilu Musah, Hudu Zakaria, and Abukari Iddrisu.

Three persons – Mohammed Alhassan, Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin, and Musah Amin each want to become the Regional Youth Organizer.

The Regional Women’s Organizer position is being vied for by Rahana Aziz(incumbent), Rahi Yahaya, and Suraiya Manan.

The contest for the Regional Organizer position is among Rashid Salifu COP (incumbent) and Mensah Benjamin.

The Treasurer position is being keenly contested by Yussif Toyibu and Huseini Abubakari Sadiq.

Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah, Kumbung Omega, Abu Latif, and Kaleem M. Ibrahim are contesting for the Assistant Regional Secretary position.

Adam Abdul Fatawu and Abdul Rahaman Samari are contesting Sham-Una Illiasu(incumbent) for the Nasara Coordinator slot.

The elections committee has appointed a six-member sub-committee headed by Hon. Mathew Nyindam, former MP for Kpandai to steer the security affairs of the conference.

The other members are the Dean of MMDCEs in the region, the Mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, a representative of the Regional Minister, the MCE for Savelugu, and Hajia Ayishetu Seidu and Lawyer Hanifa.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale