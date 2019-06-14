WR Police Chief Gives To Prison, Others

DCOP Dedjoe (2nd left) Regional Police Commander presenting the items to ADP Nana Amoku Quansah, 2ic of Sekondi Prisons

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe has stressed the need for the affluent in the country to find innovative ways of assisting the poor and the vulnerable in the society.

The Western Regional Police Commander stated this in an interview with DAILY GUIDE after he presented various food items to the inmates of the Sekondi Prisons yesterday.

The Regional Police boss also donated some of the items to the Sekondi School for the Deaf, the Twin-City Special School for the Mentally Handicapped and the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

The items included; 50 bags of rice, 15 boxes of caked soaps, eight boxes of cooking oil, 15 boxes of frozen chicken and six boxes of sanitary pads at a cost of GHc16,000.

In addition to the items donated, DCOP Dedjoe also promised to pay the hospital bills of about three patients who had been detained at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital for their inability to pay for their bills.

The Regional Commander told DAILY GUIDE that he donated the items on behalf of Prophet T. B Joshua who celebrated his birthday yesterday and the Emmanuel TV partners as well as the Regional Police Command.

He noted that the Nigerian-based Prophet had indicated that people should not celebrate his birthday with merry making but to identify the vulnerable and those suffering and go to their aid.

The Regional Commander indicated that it was important that such people were remembered and assisted as a measure of extending God’s love and care to them.

Receiving the items, ADP Nana Amoku Quansah, the Second in Command at the Sekondi Prisons, expressed gratitude to the Regional Commander for the gesture.

He stated “DCOP Dedjoe is the first Regional commander to have donated to support the inmates of Sekondi Prisons. God bless the Prophet”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi