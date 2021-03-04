Write Your Names In Gold …Zito To Satellites

Black Satellites trainer, Abdul Karim Zito, has stated that this Saturday’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations final against Uganda offers his charges an excellent opportunity to write their names in gold.

Having brushed aside giants like Morocco and Cameroun, the national U-20 soccer side will be chasing their fourth title when they take on debutants, Uganda, in Mauritania.

Zita guided the same side to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations, but he believes winning the trophy is enough motivation for his players.

He said, “They have an opportunity to make a name for themselves. They have an opportunity to write their names in gold or Ghana’s history books. That should be their driving force when we go into the final.”

The Asante Kotoko legend praised his players attitude despite their third-place finish in the group stages.

“We finished off third in our group but that did not affect us. We have gone on to show good performances from the quarters to the semi-finals and that is because we had to change our attitude and approach games differently,” the former Dreams FC Coach said.

He added, “We have a very strong mentality when playing and for us, this is a tournament and not a league. The most important thing is to win but for us we are trying as much as possible to add beauty to goal scoring. We want to have that mentality to win games and that has been the secret for the last two matches.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum