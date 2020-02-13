X Factor Contestant Celebrates Birthday At Dzorwulu Special School

Gifty Agyeman with students of the Dzorwulu Special School

After emerging sixth place at the 2016 UK X factor reality show, young star Gifty Louise Agyeman has returned to Ghana to pursue her music career.

As part of her birthday celebration, the silky voice singer has donated several items ranging from food to toiletries to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

Speaking to the managers and students of the facility, the 24-year-old former Simon Cowell mentee said, “At age 16, I went through a stage in my life when I lived in the foster care system back in London. So I have a sense of what these kids are going through in terms of not really having around and feeling alone and odd. I have always wanted to come back to Ghana and help out as best as I could, I know it’s not a lot but it’s a start.”

The director of the facility also applauded the singer for her generosity and entreated the general public, especially those in the creativity arts industry, to emulate her and give back to the society that made them “stars”.

Gifty is set to release her debut single on the Ghanaian music scene soon.