Ya Na Donates GH 50,000 To Covid-19 Trust Fund

Ya Na Abukari Mahama II

The King of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, has on behalf of the chiefs and people of Dagbon donated Ghc 50,000 to the Covid-19 trust fund.

The Mion Lana , Abdulai Mahamadu presented a cheque of Ghc 50,000 on behalf of the overlord of Dagbon to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi.

The donation forms part of Dagbon’s contribution to help fight the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The overlord of Dagbon, has procured and distributed Personal Protection Equipments(PPEs) in the Yendi municipality as a way of helping stop the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Ya Na assured that he would continue to support government in anyway to help fight the virus and called on the good people of Dagbon to adhere to directives outlined by President Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Health Service.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of government , the Northern Regional Minister thanked the overlord for the support adding that the money will help support the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

He called on individuals, institutions to emulate the kind gesture of the overlord of Dagbon and support the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi