Yaa Pono Expresses Anger At Ken Agyapong’s As His Song Appears on Campaign Platform

Yaa Pono, Kennedy Agyapong

Musician, Yaa Pono, has voiced his disappointment after discovering that one of his popular songs, “Obiaa Wo Ne Master,” was used without his consent on the campaign platform of Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The song’s lyrics, which prominently feature Kennedy Agyapong’s name, have been a favorite on the campaign trail. This likely prompted Agyapong to groove to the song during a recent campaign event, where he was introduced to the stage with the track.

As the song played, the NPP flagbearer aspirant joined in the celebration, particularly during the parts of the song where his name was mentioned. This moment garnered cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

However, Yaa Pono, upon learning that his song was being used on a political platform, took to Twitter to express his displeasure. In his tweet, he questioned the use of his song in the campaign and tagged Kennedy Agyapong, saying, “Why is my song being used for the campaign without my notice, @honkenagy, this is not cool.”

There has been no official response from Kennedy Agyapong or his campaign team as of the time of this publication.