Nana Mourns Mrs. Kufuor’s Death

President Akufo-Addo

The death of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, has sent shocking waves among Ghanaians.

This was after news broke about her passing Sunday evening.

A while ago, President Akufo-Addo was compelled by circumstance to issue a statement as the number one gentleman of the land to console the bereaved family in which he could not but admit “I am very saddened by the just-announced news of the death of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, our nation’s former First Lady and wife of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor.”

Her passing, the President said “reminds me keenly of human mortality, that is that Almighty God will come for each and every one of us at the appropriate time.”

“Mama Theresa, as she was affectionately called, was a devoted companion of President Kufuor throughout their sixty-one (61) years of marriage. She was an invaluable and constant source of advice, encouragement and prayers for him. Member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, sister of the renowned statesman, the late J.H Mensah, and aunt of President Kufuor’s Secretary, the brilliant diplomat, Ambassador D.K Osei, she was politically astute, and was a major contributor to her husband’s political success”, he said.

Apart from that, the President said “she was a composed and articulate First Lady, polyglot, fluent in several languages including Ewe, who brought great dignity to the position.”

President Akufo-Addo said he knew several members of her family, especially her celebrated brother, and thus expressed gratitude he had the opportunity to know her too, describing her warmth, kindness and grace as exceptional.

“She bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God”, he stated highly of the woman.

For that matter, President Akufo-Addo said “my wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I will miss her a lot”, whilst extending their deepest condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and members of their family on their irreplaceable loss.

“We wish her a peaceful place of abode in the Bosom of the Almighty, as she deserves, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent