George Afriyie Slaps Injunction On GFA Elections

The legal representatives of George Afriyie have secured a motion for an interlocutory injunction against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from going ahead with the 2023 Elective Congress.

A court bailiff was present at the headquarters of the football governing body to serve the notice of the injunction.

However, he was prevented from entering the premises to serve the official of the association.

The legal representatives of the former Vice President of the association insist that he was wrongly disqualified from contesting for the position of President in the 2023 elections.

Afriyie is acting in accordance with Article 58 (5) of the GFA Statutes 2019 which empowers him to seek redress at an independent public tribunal or the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) if he is dissatisfied with the Appeals Committee decision.

