Medeama Pocket $700k …For CL Group Qualification

Medeama and Dreams FC are playing the CAF competition for the first time

Ghanaian champions Medeama SC will receive a $700,000 war chest for their CAF Champions League (CL) group stage campaign.

The Mauve and Yellows side has become the first Ghanaian side to achieve the feat after 11 years since Berekum Chelsea reached the stage.

The Tarkwa-based side secured a 4-3 aggregate victory over the Guinean side despite losing 2-1 in the second-leg fixture in Conakry.

Striker Jonathan Sowah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 24th minute to firmly put the Ghanaian side into a strong position to secure qualification.

Horoya attempted to rally from behind with Ghanaian attacker Mandela Ocansey behind their charge as he scored the equaliser two minutes after Sowah’s opener.

Medeama will join the likes of Al Ahli, Sundowns, Pyramids, Young Africans, Jwaneng Galaxy, TP Mazembe, Petro Launda, and ES Tunis who have all qualified for the berth.

