Yacouba Doubtful For Hearts Clash

Y



It is likely Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face arch rivals, Hearts of Oak, minus their key player, Sogne Yacouba, in Accra tomorrow.

The Burkinabe import has been struggling with an injury which has kept him out of action for some weeks now.

And if what Kotoko Head Coach CK Akonnor has disclosed is anything to go by, then Yacouba has not recovered.

“Yacouba is doubtful for the super clash against Hearts in Accra on Sunday,” Coach Akonnor said on Nhyira FM.

According to him, Kotoko’s medical team was working on Yacouba “but he is still doubtful for Sunday’s game.”

“Yacouba’s absence won’t be a problem for us. We have been without him for three to four weeks and we are winning,” he indicated.

Hearts will host Kotoko in the semi-finals of the Normalisation Cup competition at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Yacouba is Kotoko’s main threat upfront. Kotoko usually find their rhythm on the pitch when Yacouba is in the squad.

If, indeed, Yacouba fails to recover on time, it will be a huge blow to the Red Army fans in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi